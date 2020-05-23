Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 New York Auto Show cancelled

May 23, 2020, 05:24 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
743 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: 2020 New York Auto Show cancelled

- 2020 NYIAS cancelled as the venue is reserved as a hospital for COVID-19 patients

- The show will return in April 2021

The 2020 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), which was due to be held in August this year, has been cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The update was shared through the social media channels of the organiser.

The 2020 edition of the NYIAS was originally scheduled to take place from 10 to 19 April but was later postponed to be held from 28 August to 6 September. The show will now be held next year 2 April to 11 April in 2021.

According to the organisers, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, which is the venue for the auto show, is closed for all business as the location has been reserved as a field hospital for Coronavirus patients. Although it currently does not have any patients, the area is in stand-by mode for the foreseeable future. All tickets for the 2020 show will be refunded.

Speaking on the occasion, Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the organization that owns and operates the New York Auto Show, said, “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have worked closely with the Governor’s office and with Javits officials to protect our attendees. We are extremely proud of the role the Javits Center has played during this difficult time, and we understand the need for it to remain ready to serve. We also understand the immense planning needed for the automakers and their exhibit partners to construct a show of this magnitude. Because of the uncertainty caused by the virus, we feel it would not be prudent to continue with the 2020 Show and instead are preparing for an even greater 2021.”

