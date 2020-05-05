Rolls-Royce resumes production at GoodWood facility

- Rolls-Royce began production on 4 May

- The company also marked 116 years of its history on the same day

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has resumed production, more than a month after the company had halted production lines due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The brand joins the list of marquees such as Lamborghini and Ferrari which resumed production on 4 May.

The date of resuming the production facility in GoodWood also coincides with the first meeting between the founders of the brand, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, back on 4 May 1904, at Manchester, England. The company marked 116 years of its history.

Speaking on the occasion, Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We are living through historic times. Our primary focus is, of course, on safely resuming production at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex; but in marking this amazing anniversary, we are taking a moment to reflect on what 116 years have taught us. As a company, we can draw strength from the knowledge that although Rolls-Royce has faced uncertainty many times over the years, it has emerged more resilient and confident, with its fundamental principles unaltered. Our present challenges may be unprecedented, but as we look to the future, I am confident there is no company in the world better prepared to overcome them.'