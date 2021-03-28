2021 BMW 6 Series GT to be launched in India on 8 April

- Will receive subtle cosmetic upgrades

- To be offered with petrol and diesel engines

BMW is gearing up to bring the updated version of the 6 Series GT in India on 8 April. The ‘Tourer’ version of the 5 Series scores more on space, coupe-like roof, and a slightly tweaked engine for more power.

The 5 Series and 6 Series GT were updated for the international markets back in May 2020. Interestingly, the Bavarian carmaker is bringing the GT version before the 5 Series sedan on which it is based. Visually, the GT gets a new set of LED headlamps with dual L-shaped LED DRLs. The front grille and front bumper have also been revised for a sportier appeal. At the rear, the bumper receives a black-out diffuser and twin trapezoidal exhaust pipes. The side profile and the split LED tail lights are unchanged and will most likely carry forward the same design.

On the inside, the changes expected are minimal with a handful of feature additions. BMW could offer the 6 Series GT with a fresh set of leather upholstery. As seen on the younger, 3 Series Gran Limousine, the GT could also be equipped with a digital driver’s display and an updated touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech.

Under the long bonnet, the GT is likely to be available with three sets of engines. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol, a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel, and a more powerful 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel in the M Sport guise. The eight-speed automatic transmission will remain the same across the range. Internationally, the GT also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system as standard with both petrol and diesel engines.