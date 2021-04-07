The updated BMW 6 Series GT launching tomorrow – What should you expect?

BMW is going to launch the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo in India tomorrow. The car was unveiled globally last year, and it is now making its way to India. The India-spec 6 Series GT is highly likely to come with three powertrains and more features.

The design of the car remains similar to the previous model. However, BMW has updated the front end of the 6 Series GT and now it features a reworked bumper and new dual L-shaped DRLs with all-LED headlamps. The headlamps join with the wider kidney grille. Besides, the rear end of the car gets afresh 3D LED tail lamps and dual coloured bumper.

BMW has updated the cabin to keep the car up to date with its other models. Therefore, the car is expected to have premium leather upholstery for seats and some wood inserts on the dashboard. Additionally, BMW will provide the latest 12.3-inch HD touchscreen in the 6 GT along with an all-digital instrument cluster similar to other BMW models. The infotainment system would support BMW Live Cockpit Plus/Professional and BMW Virtual Assistance as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Similarly, it will receive software-over-the-air updates.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo will have plenty of features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronically adjustable seats with memory function, a wireless charging pad, powered side window blinds, four-zone climate control, rear-seat entertainment screens, electric-assisted rear seats and BMW Reversing Assistance etc.

The car is expected to have similar powertrains as the previous models. There will probably be a retuned 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine and the M Sport variant should get a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine.

BMW has added a 48V mild-hybrid system to most cars including the updated 6 Series GT. The India-spec model would possibly get this mild-hybrid electrification as well. This hybrid system powers the electrically controlled functions of the car through a starter generator. It also provides supplementary drive power.