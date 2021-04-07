CarWale
    Honda registers 7,103 unit domestic sales in March 2021

    Jay Shah

    Honda registers 7,103 unit domestic sales in March 2021

    - 82,074 vehicles retailed in FY2020-21

    - Export numbers stood at 1,069 units

    Honda Cars India Limited has recorded a monthly domestic sale of 7,103 units in March 2021. On a yearly graph, the sales of the Japanese car manufacturer grew significantly by 92 per cent when it retailed 3,697 units in March 2020. The annual domestic sales stood at 82,074 units during FY2020-21. 

    The automaker also exported a total of 5,131 vehicles in the FY2020-21 of which 1,069 were exported in the previous month. Early this year, Honda also began with the export of the all-new City to left-hand drive markets, details of which can be read here. The Japanese carmaker is also offering several discount offers on the Amaze, WR-V, City, and the Jazz. To know more about it, click here

    Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Fiscal Year 20-21 was an unprecedented year full of COVID led challenges, but the industry showed great resilience and made considerable recovery during unlock phase. Similarly, after an extremely tough 1st half, strong efforts both at the production side and dealer network helped HCIL to witness positive growth of 39 per cent in 2nd half of the fiscal. Buoyant customers have injected fresh vigour in the market and we are striving to sustain the growth momentum in future.”

