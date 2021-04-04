CarWale
    Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 5 to 10 April

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,029 Views
    Upcoming Reviews

    Tata Safari Diesel Manual – First Drive Review – 6 April

    Tata introduced its flagship three-row SUV in the form of the Safari last month with a starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine, will Safari be able to compete with its rivals without a petrol engine? Read our first-drive review of the Safari manual on 6 April. Until then, you can watch our review of the automatic trim embedded below.

    Toyota Fortuner Legender – First Drive Review – 7 April

    Toyota offers its latest iteration of the Fortuner SUV in a special Legender Trim. It gets a dual-tone exterior, 18-inch two-colour alloy wheels, revised bumpers, quad-LED headlights, wireless smartphone charger, and a powered tailgate and is priced Rs 2.5 lakh more than the standard variant. Our first-drive review of the Legender is scheduled to go live on 7 April.

    BMW 6 Series GT – First Drive Review – 8 April

    BMW is gearing up to launch the updated version of the 6 Series GT in India on 8 April. The 2021 GT will feature styling updates and added equipment inside the cabin. We have driven the Gran Turismo and you can tune in to CarWale on 8 April for our detailed review. 

    Upcoming Videos

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – Pros and Cons – 6 April

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Jeep Wrangler is now locally assembled in India at the brand’s Ranjangaon plant and the Rubicon is offered with a price tag of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) The off-roader does impress with its imposing road presence, potent petrol engine and exceptional off-road capabilities. We list out the pros and cons of the Wrangler this coming Tuesday, on 6 April. Until then, here’s our first-drive review of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

    BMW 6 Series GT – Luxury Quotient – 8 April

    The prices for the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT will be announced on 8 April. However, with several models on offer in the luxury sedan and SUV segment, does the Gran Turismo make for a value proposition? We answer the question in our video slated to go live on 8 April. 

    Volkswagen Polo – All you need to know – 10 April 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Polo has been around for over a decade now. However, overlooking its ageing exterior design, the hatchback from the German car manufacturer has undergone a heart transplant and the new 1.0-litre TSI engine now pumps out an impressive 109bhp. It is also offered in a more charming GT version, details of which can be read here. This week we will give you insights into all you need to know about the senior member of the hatchback segment.

