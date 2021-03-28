CarWale
    2021 Maserati Ghibli - Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    

    Maserati's first hybrid powertrain has made its way into the Indian market with the launch of the 2021 Ghibli. This updated car is available in our country with ex-showroom prices starting from Rs 1.15 crore for the new Ghibli Hybrid, and going up to Rs 1.93 crore for the high-performance Trofeo. Go grab a tissue, because if not for its eye-watering price, these images will surely make you drool!

    This Italian has received cosmetic tweaks to its front grille and tail lamps. On the other hand, the Ghibli Hybrid further differentiates itself with blue highlights inside out.

    As expected with connected technology, there's Maserati Connect offered with a larger 10.1-inch central touchscreen with higher resolution, and new interface upgraded from an 8.4-inch unit.

    Interestingly, the Ghibli hybrid is Maserati’s first hybrid model, and it's also for the first time that the car is being offered with a V8 engine!

    Now, trim-wise, the entry-level Ghibli Hybrid has been introduced in three variants – Base, GranLusso and GranSport.

    While you might already know that the Ghibli was available with a diesel engine option earlier, but the updated luxury sedan now only gets petrol engine options.

    In its top-spec trim, it's available in a 580bhp V8 Trofeo flagship variant, while there's also the option of a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine.

