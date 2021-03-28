Toyota announces price hike from 1 April, 2021

- All the models across the range to face the rise

- Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it will revise the prices of all its models with effect from 1 April, 2021. Owing to the substantial increase in input costs, the carmaker will have an upward rise in the model prices. The exact quantum has not been specified, however, TKM stated that the hike will be marginal.

Recently, several OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, Datsun, and Renault also announced their decision of raising the car prices in the coming month. The current lineup of Toyota in India consists of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Yaris, Camry, and the Vellfire. The hike will differ across the model and variants.

In another news, Toyota recalled 9,498-units of the Urban Cruiser compact SUV, details of which can be read here. The Japanese car manufacturer is also offering a range of discount offers across its models this month. To know the model-wise benefits, click here.

Earlier this year, Toyota also introduced the facelift of its full-size Fortuner SUV at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the Fortuner, the brand also offers a top-spec Legender trim which features a more aggressive and sharp exterior design and added features. For more details on the newly launched Fortuner, click here.