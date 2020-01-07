MG ZS EV to be priced at Rs 24 lakhs

- MG ZS EV to be available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive

- The model will be launched in India later this month

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month, the prices of the MG ZS EV have been leaked. The official website of MG Motor India revealed the price tag for both the variants of the ZS EV that was unveiled in December 2019.

As seen in the image below, the MG ZS EV will be available in two variants including Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 24 lakhs and Rs 25 lakhs respectively. We have a detailed report on the variant wise features of the model which can be read here.

Powering the MG ZS EV will be a 44.5 kWh battery that is said to provide a range of 340kms on a single charge. The power output is rated at 143bhp and 353Nm of torque, enabling the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. We have already driven the ZS EV, and to read our review, you can click here.