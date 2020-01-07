Sony Vision S Concept car unveiled at CES 2020

- 400kW of power, 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds

- Loaded with many future techs for connectivity

Sony, yes, the Japanese company known for their music systems, PlayStation and electronics, has showcased an all-electric concept car at the ongoing CES 2020. Called the Vision S, this concept car showcases future age technology in terms of connectivity, safety and in-car entertainment.

The Vision S is a four-door sedan which looks much like a practical version of Tesla Roadster. There’s a new logo adorning the concept while the silhouette has a single curvature for the window line. The LED lights both fore and aft are bold and imposing and handsome to look at. It measures almost five metres in length and two metres in width and sits on 21-inch wheels which look fairly conventional too. There’s also air suspension under the skin along with an AWD system.

Although powertrain details aren’t divulged, Sony says that the Vision S gets a 400kW of output which is good enough for the 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 240kmph. The modular platform on which the Vision S concept is based on can be used for SUVs and other body styles as well.

The real party piece is on the inside. Firstly, there are four seats, all of which get individual speakers. It is part of the 360-degree surround sound system experience called Reality Audio. The exact number of speakers aren’t clear but we can say they are a lot! Then there’s the panoramic screen layout in place of the dashboard. It gets three large screens in the centre – one each for the front passengers and one for the centre console. The other two screens are for ORVMs which are replaced by cameras.

In terms of connectivity, there’s a smartphone integrity feature which can control most of the car’s functions remotely. One can also personalize the cabin according to individual preferences while Sony will also provide new-age connectivity options like 5G, OTA updates, cloud AI, and security.

Along with a plethora of cameras all around the car, there are a gazillion of sensors taking care of safety and autonomous driving in the Vision S concept. These help in assisting the driver both on the move and while parking as well.

Moreover, various companies like Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, Blackberry, ZF, Magna and Qualcomm have helped Sony develop this future design concept. We couldn’t hope to possibly see the Vision S in a production form. However, all its showcased features will surely make their way in our cars sooner rather than later.