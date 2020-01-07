Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Sony Vision S Concept car unveiled at CES 2020

Sony Vision S Concept car unveiled at CES 2020

January 07, 2020, 02:21 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1536 Views
Be the first to comment
Sony Vision S Concept car unveiled at CES 2020

- 400kW of power, 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds

- Loaded with many future techs for connectivity 

Sony, yes, the Japanese company known for their music systems, PlayStation and electronics, has showcased an all-electric concept car at the ongoing CES 2020. Called the Vision S, this concept car showcases future age technology in terms of connectivity, safety and in-car entertainment. 

Exterior

The Vision S is a four-door sedan which looks much like a practical version of Tesla Roadster. There’s a new logo adorning the concept while the silhouette has a single curvature for the window line. The LED lights both fore and aft are bold and imposing and handsome to look at. It measures almost five metres in length and two metres in width and sits on 21-inch wheels which look fairly conventional too. There’s also air suspension under the skin along with an AWD system.

Exterior

Although powertrain details aren’t divulged, Sony says that the Vision S gets a 400kW of output which is good enough for the 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 240kmph. The modular platform on which the Vision S concept is based on can be used for SUVs and other body styles as well. 

Interior

The real party piece is on the inside. Firstly, there are four seats, all of which get individual speakers. It is part of the 360-degree surround sound system experience called Reality Audio. The exact number of speakers aren’t clear but we can say they are a lot! Then there’s the panoramic screen layout in place of the dashboard. It gets three large screens in the centre – one each for the front passengers and one for the centre console. The other two screens are for ORVMs which are replaced by cameras. 

Exterior

In terms of connectivity, there’s a smartphone integrity feature which can control most of the car’s functions remotely. One can also personalize the cabin according to individual preferences while Sony will also provide new-age connectivity options like 5G, OTA updates, cloud AI, and security. 

Interior

Along with a plethora of cameras all around the car, there are a gazillion of sensors taking care of safety and autonomous driving in the Vision S concept. These help in assisting the driver both on the move and while parking as well. 

Exterior

Moreover, various companies like Bosch, Continental, NVIDIA, Blackberry, ZF, Magna and Qualcomm have helped Sony develop this future design concept. We couldn’t hope to possibly see the Vision S in a production form. However, all its showcased features will surely make their way in our cars sooner rather than later. 

Exterior
  • Sony
  • Concept
  • electric concept
  • Sony Vision S
  • CES 2020
  • Consumer Electronic Show 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in