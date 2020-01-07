Renault Captur, Lodgy and Kwid available with discounts up to Rs 2.30 lakhs

A few Renault dealers in India are offering huge discounts for the month of January 2020. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate discounts, loyalty bonus and extended warranty. There are no discounts on the Triber and the petrol powered Duster.

The MY2019 versions of the Renault Lodgy and Captur are available with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakhs and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Additionally, the latter also has a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Select variants of the MY2019 pre-facelift Duster are offered with benefits up to Rs 1.50 lakhs.

Discounts on the Renault Duster facelift 110PS variants include cash discount of Rs 50,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. MY2019 units of the facelifted Kwid can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and a four-year warranty.