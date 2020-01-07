Mercedes and Volvo to jointly develop cost-effective combustion engines

- Automakers are looking for new ways to cut costs and invest in electrification

- Daimler and Geely are already in a 50:50 joint venture to develop electric smart-cars

At a time when car makers are pumping money to electrify their fleet, it seems that the latest avenue to fund those costs, is from cutting expenses to build IC engines.

Sources state that Daimler is currently in the early stages of collaborating with Geely-owned Volvo to develop cost effective combustion engines. Although both sides have refrained from sharing any information, they did add that the meetings had a positive outcome so far.

As you all know, Daimler and Geely earlier joined hands to develop electric smart-cars, and this development will further strengthen the collaboration. More-so, because Volvo could gain access to Daimler’s already running projects (with the Renault alliance) such as the small-displacement petrol and diesel engines. We will bring you information in the time to come, so stay tuned to our news section.