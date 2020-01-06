Exclusive: Hyundai Aura to get 4 segment-first features, full details leaked

- Hyundai Aura will be launched in India on 21 January

- The model would be available in three BS6 compliant engine options

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place on 21 January, the specifications and features of the Hyundai Aura have been leaked. Powertrain options on the new Hyundai Aura compact sedan will include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, 1.2-litre NA petrol unit and the 1.2-litre-diesel unit. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. Also on offer will be a CNG variant.

Exterior highlights of the Hyundai Aura include a matte chrome honeycomb grille, boomerang shaped LED DRLs, Z-shaped LED tail lights, sweptback projector headlamps, projector fog lamps, Eco Coating and 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Also on offer will be glossy black elements in the fascia. ABS with EBD and dual airbags will be available as standard. A few other safety features on the model include emergency stop signal and a reverse parking camera with display on audio system.

Inside, the Hyundai Aura, successor to the Xcent, will come equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and MID, wireless charging, glovebox cooling, leather wrapped gear knob, driver rear view monitor, smartphone connectivity, front USB charger, smart phone tray, rear seat arm-rest with cup holders and an Arkamys music system. The turbo variant will feature black interior with red inserts.

The Hyundai Aura will be offered in Titan Grey, Alpha Blue, Vintage Brown, Polar White, Typhoon Silver and Fiery Red. The turbo variant will be available in the latter three colour options. Interior dimension wise, the Aura has a front head-room leg-room and shoulder-room of 1010mm, 1050mm and 1326mm respectively. At the rear, the model has a head-room of 960mm, leg-room of 885mm and shoulder room of 1,325mm. Details regarding the variants and warranty can be read here.