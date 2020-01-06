2020 Force Trax spied on test

- Spied undergoing BS6 compliance testing

- Will comply with modern safety norms

- Likely to be continued with 12-seat layout

The popular people’s mover, the Force Trax has been spied on test in India. It is believed that the new model has been undergoing BS6 compliance testing. Additionally, the new model will get a revised fascia with a reworked grille, bumpers and tweaked headlamps. The rear will get new LED taillights for freshness. The small windows on the tail-gate have been given a miss on the current model.

The 12 seat vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine that produces 66bhp at 3,200rpm and 175Nm at 1600-2400rpm. In terms of dimensions, the Force Trax measures 4,832mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 2,055mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,050mm. The updated model will comply with the new safety norms.

The interior is expected to resemble the current model. More details on the vehicle will be known in the days to come.

Photo Source