Hyundai Aura to be offered in 12 variants and 6 colour options

Ahead of its official launch on 21 January, Hyundai has started accepting bookings for the Aura for a token amount of Rs 10,000. The Aura petrol will be offered in eight variants and two engine options. The S Manual, S AMT, S CNG, E Manual, SX Manual, SX(O) Manual and SX+ AMT are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the SX+ Manual gets a 1.0-litre turbo engine. The diesel version is available in four variants - S Manual, S AMT, SX(O) and SX+. The diesel version is powered by a 1.2-litre CRDi engine.

Depending on the variant, the Hyundai Aura is available in six colour options, namely - fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown. The company claims that the vehicle will offer first-in-segment features like wireless charger, driver rear view monitor, chrome outside door handles, leather wrapped gear knob, eco coating, emergency stop signal and air curtain. Additionally, the Aura compact sedan will get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, 5.3-inch digital speedometer and multi information display along with projector fog lamps, Arkamys premium sound and USB charger.

The Hyundai Aura is the first sedan to be equipped with BS6 compliant 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol and a 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. At the time of launch, Hyundai claims that the Aura will be offered with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ which provides an option of 3 years/ 100,000kms or 4 years /50,000kms or 5 years /40,000kms along with road-side assistance.