Kia Seltos prices hiked by up to Rs 35,000

- Kia Seltos gets price revision of INR 20,000 to 35,000 across variants

- The Carnival is the next product launch scheduled for February 2020

Kia Motors has hiked prices for the Seltos, applicable across India from 1 January, 2020. The price of the Seltos has been increased between Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 based on the choice of variant. The Seltos was launched in August 2019 at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) which was for a limited period till 31 December, 2019.

After the Seltos, Kia Motors will launch its next product for India, the Carnival MPV; in February at the 2020 Auto Expo. The company is also planning to launch a new sub-compact SUV in the second half of 2020. We have driven the Seltos, and you can click here to read our review.

The Kia Seltos is available in 16 trims and seven colour options. The model is offered with three engine options including a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. These powertrains are paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the automatic transmissions include a CVT unit, DCT unit and a torque converter unit respectively. Post the price hike, the Seltos now commands a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).