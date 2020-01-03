Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Aura bookings open; India launch on 21 January

January 03, 2020, 03:26 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Hyundai Aura bookings open at Rs 10,000

- The model will be available with BS6 petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai India has begun accepting bookings for the Aura compact sedan ahead of its launch that will take place on 21 January. The model can be booked on the company’s website or at any Hyundai dealership for an amount of Rs 10,000.

Powertrain options on the new Hyundai Aura include BS6 compliant versions of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel engine. Also on offer will be 1.2-litre petrol engine and a CNG variant. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The model will be available in 12 variants and six colour options, details of which are available here.

Hyundai Aura Exterior

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Today we mark the beginning of the new decade with the commencement of bookings for the Hyundai Aura. The Hyundai Aura propagates ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. With its modern unique design, inspired by the ‘spirit to go the distance’ and the ‘zeal to go beyond limits’, we are confident that the Hyundai Aura will make a mark in its segment”.

