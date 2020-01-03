Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Mahindra Marazzo spotted testing

January 03, 2020, 10:19 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo could be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has begun testing the BS6 compliant version of the Marazzo MPV. A test-mule of the model was recently spotted during a public road test. The company could unveil the new emission norms-compliant Marazzo at the 2020 Auto Expo.

As seen in the spy images, the uncamouflaged test-mule of the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo is likely to be a lower variant, as the model is equipped with steel wheels. The BS6 compliant TUV300 facelift was aslo spotted testing recently, details of which are available here

The Mahindra Marazzo is currently powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. The BS6 compliant version of this motor is expected to arrive with some minor changes to the power output upon launch.

