  • Nissan India reports 49 per cent growth in domestic sales in December 2019

January 02, 2020, 11:04 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Exports 10,791 units in December 2019

- Reports 49 per cent growth in sales with 2,169 units sold in December 2019

Nissan India has reportedly witnessed a 49 per cent growth in sales with 2,169 units sold in December 2019. Interestingly, the company has also registered its highest ever monthly shipment in five years with 10,791 units exported to the international markets in December 2019. The Nissan portfolio in India includes the Micra, Kicks, Terrano and the Sunny. The Datsun range on the other hand includes GO, redi-GO and the GO+ models. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month on month with improved performance of Kicks showcases the strength of Nissan’s global SUV DNA. Exports in December are the highest-ever single month shipment in the last five years, highlighting a strong thrust on Make in India. Going forward, we are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as Primary brand with introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products”

