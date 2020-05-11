Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra assembles 2,50,000 face shields to fight Coronavirus pandemic

May 11, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Mahindra and Mahindra is constantly ramping up its measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition to the masks, the carmaker has managed to assemble over 2,50,000 face shields for added protection.

The demand for masks is constantly on the rise and it is not just from the general public, but also from frontline workers who need it more. And sadly, reports suggest that some healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, and even the paramilitary workforce are getting infected by the Coronavirus. This is primarily due to the unavailability of adequate protection gear for them. 

As a result, many start-ups and companies like Mahindra have gone out of their own domain to help cater to this. They have pitched support by manufacturing sanitisers and face masks to help mitigate this global crisis. Mahindra came up with many other indigenous methods, but continued the production of these face shields to provide complete face protection.

It feels good to see the Indian manufacturing industry taking part in this. Importing this gear is time-consuming, pricey and getting all the more complicated as many countries are looking for its supply constantly. It's indeed a challenge as well to manufacture essential protective equipment especially when it's not in the brand's domain or expertise. Yet, venturing into this, managing to develop and produce this crucial equipment, and countering the challenge is an effort worth lauding. Hope there won't be any shortage of this protective personal equipment for healthcare service providers and more manufacturers come to the rescue in the wake of this COVID-19 outburst.

