  • Mahindra contactless service experience - All you need to know

Mahindra contactless service experience - All you need to know

May 20, 2020, 09:45 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
32 Views
Mahindra contactless service experience - All you need to know

Mahindra and Mahindra recently resumed operations at select service stations and showrooms. The carmaker also announced the introduction of a zero contact service experience for its customers through workshops. Here's all you need to know about it.

1. Go Digital

The brand's 'With You Hamesha' smartphone app provides all records and information about pick-up and drop of the vehicle and even repairs. Mahindra car owners will be able to see what parts are being used and all the job operations being carried out along with costs.

2. Truly contactless

The company says customers are not required to handle any paper documents, cash or even payment machines while getting their car serviced. Along with the approvals for the job, payments can also be done online.

3. Live streaming

The carmaker has also added a CustomerLIVE feature, which enables vehicle owners to view a live stream of all the recommended repairs. If required, service advisors will go live with customers over video calling. Thanks to this, any repairs identified during the vehicle examination can be explained to the car owners without them having to be present there.

4. Updates through WhatsApp

Additionally, like we shared this information before, customers will be information via WhatsApp as well. Apart from the updates, customers can also get all the service related documents and queries resolved through With You Hamesha’s business WhatsApp account (7208071495).

