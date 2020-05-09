Mahindra launches ‘Own-Online’, its online car owning solution

- Entire network of Mahindra dealers and touch-points are integrated into the ‘Own-Online’ service

- Avail of online exchange, finance and insurance, and personalisation of chosen Mahindra vehicle

Mahindra today announced the launch of its ‘Own-Online’, an end-to-end online vehicle ownership solution.

The company claims that this smart one-stop method of owning a Mahindra vehicle will be offered 24x7, where a customer can finance, insure, exchange, accessorise and own a Mahindra vehicle in four simple steps.

The first step for the customer includes exploring and personalising their new Mahindra vehicle, which is followed by selecting a dealer and getting an instant, real-time quotation for your old car. After this, one can choose from the various finance and insurance options for an online approval. All that’s left now is making a payment and getting prepared for a 'contactless' delivery at their preferred location.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Today we are delighted to launch ‘Own-Online’ platform, India’s most complete, end-to-end, online car ownership solution. It’s easy and convenient four-step journey allows the customer to own a Mahindra vehicle in less time than it takes to get a pizza delivered!

If you’re giving it a shot, let us know by sharing your experience in the comments section. The website is www.mahindrasyouv.com/Own-Online