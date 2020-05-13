Please Tell Us Your City

Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra gradually begins operations across India

May 13, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra gradually begins operations across India

The COVID-19 outbreak has been a setback to the auto sector in India with all carmakers shutting shop a few months ago. Now, many are stuttering back to life and even Mahindra has commenced production at its plants slowly.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

Quite recently, employees at Mahindra's Igatpuri plant were seen gearing up to restart the operations. Many precautions are being taken including disinfection of vehicles, social distancing and frequent cleaning and sanitisation of surfaces. Then, there are mandates like use of a face mask, hand sanitisation, staggered seating and thermal scanning of everyone entering the plant to mitigate the risk and to safeguard all the staff.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

Even Mahindra's Defence Systems Unit recently commenced operations in NCR, while following the all guidelines. The organisation has itself has implemented stringent norms relating to sanitation and social distancing for the safety of all its employees. All the urgent requirements of the defence and security forces shall be catered to with the manpower being slowly ramped up from 20 per cent.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior

With the Coronavirus pandemic forcing a strict lockdown, all car manufacturers had to shut operations to contain the spread of this outbreak. Not only the demand for passenger cars is slumping, but forced a complete stop to selling vehicles last month. Yet, like many others, Mahindra also believes it's important to rise together as a nation by adopting a new way of life to arise out of this humanitarian crisis that's unfolding before us. Many more manufacturing facilities shall commence production soon.

Mahindra Bolero Exterior
