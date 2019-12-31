Mahindra TUV300 facelift spotted, front design leaked

- Mahindra TUV300 facelift could debut at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will arrive with a BS6 compliant engine

The updated Mahindra TUV300 has been spotted during a public road test once again, revealing new details of the model. The spy images reveal the new fascia that will include a host of new features. The TUV300 facelift is expected to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo.

As seen in the spy images, the Mahindra TUV300 facelift seems to be production ready, courtesy of the headlamps which are not make-shift units as seen on previous test-mules. Apart from the updated headlamps, the facelifted TUV300 will come equipped with a new grille, redesigned bumper with new fog lamps and a new air dam. The side profile and rear profile remain unchanged although the former could feature new alloy wheels at launch.

Powering the facelifted Mahindra TUV300 will be a BS6 compliant version of the 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, mHawk100 diesel engine that currently produces 100bhp and 240Nm of torque. This engine is offered only with a five-speed manual transmission. An AMT unit was discontinued earlier this year and is likely to be introduced with the facelifted model. The model is also expected to receive additional safety features in the form of a high-speed alert system and reverse parking sensors.

