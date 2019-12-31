Every year, a range of new cars are launched in the Indian market, and 2019 was no different. We were fortunate enough to get the first drive reviews of most of the vehicles launched this year. And now that the year is coming to an end, we reflect on CarWale’s top hatchback reviews of 2019. Here’s the complete list of the hatchbacks we tested this year in the descending order of their overall views.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review

With the generation change, the Grand i10 received a complete design overhaul, both outside and inside, and a new nameplate. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, as it’s known now, is available with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the gasoline version being BS6 compliant. Both the engines are available with five-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and its an AMT unit that replaces the four-speed torque converter automatic. We drove the petrol automatic version of the Grand 10 Nios, and came back impressed with its refinement, fit-finish, and its packaging. You can read more about the Grand i10 Nios in our exhaustive first drive review.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Review

Based on the Future-S concept, the S-Presso is Maruti Suzuki’s attempt at taking a ‘coffee-shot’ (pun intended) at the SUV-ish styling of the Renault Kwid. And although it features an oddball design, the styling sure is quirky to grab eyeballs from potential buyers. What works in the S-Presso’s favour is its smart packaging, spacious cabin and peppy performance. Head on to our first drive review of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to get more details.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in January and the new-generation model has grown bigger in size. The new WagonR, based on the Heartect platform, is longer, wider and more spacious that its predecessor. It is also safer than the older model, and for the first time, it gets two petrol engines – 1.0L and 1.2L motors. There’s also an AMT option in addition to a manual gearbox, and if that’s not all, you can also opt for the CNG-powered variant.

Tata Altroz 1.5L Diesel Review

The Altroz is Tata’s best designed car yet, and the radical design gives a purposeful yet sporty aura to it. It is based on an all-new modular platform known as ALFA Arc, which offers surprisingly good driving dynamics and a mature ride. It is available with BS6 compliant 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines and both are offered with a five-speed manual transmission. A DCT automatic in under development and a turbo-petrol version, too, is expected to be launched next year.

Ford Figo Review

The Ford Figo facelift was launched in March this year, and it received a much-needed update, which included subtle exterior changes, and all-black cabin and the inclusion of Ford’s SYNC infotainment system. It is available with two petrol engines – 1.2L and 1.5L – and a 1.5L diesel motor. While the five-speed manual gearbox is standard, the 1.5L petrol motor is only offered with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Figo offers a great balance between ride and handling, and competitive pricing but misses out on a few features.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review

The Volkswagen Polo GT TSI is the quintessential sleeper car that one can buy under Rs 12 lakhs (on-road). The understated styling, explosive performance and top-notch fit and finish are some of the reasons you’d want to consider this hot hatchback. The GT trim is available with two engines – a 1.2L TSI petrol and a 1.5L TDI diesel.