Top 8 car launches in 2019

December 31, 2019, 02:51 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
From entry-level hatchbacks to big SUVs, from old players to new brands, the Indian car market has seen quite many changes in 2019. We list out the top eight car launches this year that created quite a buzz with their introduction.

1. Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Kia Seltos Exterior

The start of the year saw the introduction of the new WagonR based on the new Heartect platform. This feature-loaded hatchback is bigger than the older model, comes with a new design and styling and most importantly buyers have two petrol engine choices with the option of an AMT to choose from.

2. Tata Harrier

Kia Seltos Exterior

Tata Motors launched the Harrier that boasts of Land Rover-derived underpinnings and a stunning avatar. It is a spacious SUV with a feature-packed cabin and powered by the proven Fiat-sourced Multijet diesel engine. It's the carmaker's successful attempt at providing a fairly luxurious SUV at a competitive price. Buyers are still awaiting its automatic and seven-seat version.

3. Mahindra XUV300

Kia Seltos Exterior

It was not a surprise that 2019 was going to be the year of SUVs. Mahindra too launched the smaller version of their XUV brand - the XUV300. It's a sub-compact SUV that shares its design and styling cues with the bigger XUV500. Based on X100 platform of SsangYong Tivoli, it comes in both petrol and diesel engine options with the option of an AMT.

4. Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos Exterior

Next was Hyundai to bring in the Venue and join the compact SUV bandwagon. This vehicle was loved for its design, compact footprint, new features and its sales charts hit the roof. It is available in one diesel and two petrol engine choices with the option of an automatic as well.

5. MG Hector

Kia Seltos Exterior

MG Motors started its innings in India by launching the Hector SUV in three engine-gearbox combinations. Its road presence and styling along with its connected car technology has been well appreciated by Indian car enthusiasts. 

6. Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos Exterior

Given the demand, and in fact, now the need for SUVs shown by the Indian buyers, Kia decided to bring the Seltos SUV as its first product in India. It's striking design and innovative features have already struck the right cord with Indians. It is being offered in petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel versions with the buyers having the choice of a manual or an automatic.

7. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Renault Kwid was the only entry-level hatchback that had managed to bring in the SUV traits for an Indian buyer. However, Maruti Suzuki recently brought in their 'mini-SUV' in the form of the S-Presso. It has tasted a fair bit of success thanks to its SUV proposition, a practical cabin, new features, great drivability and a sorted ride.

8. Renault Triber

Kia Seltos Exterior

Renault launched a sub-four metre seven seater vehicle which is only available as a petrol model. However, it looks proportionate despite being compact and is a comfortable six-seater with a practical cabin.

Hyundai Venue Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.69 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.81 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.4 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.7 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.71 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.4 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.55 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.3 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.27 Lakhs onwards

