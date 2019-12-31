Please Tell Us Your City

Datsun trademarks Magnite name for possible compact SUV

December 31, 2019, 02:27 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
-Datsun compact SUV is expected to arrive post Renault HBC

-Will share engine and underpinnings 

Datsun has recently trademarked the name Magnite which is expected to be used for its future compact SUV. Datsun is expected to launch its sub-four SUV once sister company Renault has launched its compact SUV (codenamed HBC) later in 2020. 

The Magnite (if it is called that) is expected to share its engine and underpinnings with the production spec model of the HBC SUV. These are the CMF-A+ platform and three-cylinder petrol engines respectively. The move to share engine and platforms is pretty obvious as Renault-Nissan produce cars from the same factory and assembly lines in India. As Renault has confirmed that it would be leaving diesels in India, we expect Nissan to follow suit and offer the Magnite only with petrol power. 

Both cars, when brought to the market will take on the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Honda WR-V, Kia QYI, Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon. As mentioned earlier, the HBC is officially due in 2020 and we expect the Magnite to follow it a few months later. 

