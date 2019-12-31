Top Indian spy shots from 2019

We see various cars being tested in India in numerous conditions ahead of their market launch in the country. Today, we take a look at the top spy shots taken in India from the year that will soon come to an end.

Kia QYI

Set to be launched in the Indian market in August 2020, the Kia compact SUV, codenamed QYI, will be the third product from the brand after the Seltos and the Grand Carnival. To be based on the same platform as the Venue, the model will feature a different top-hat to distinguish it from its sibling. There could be three engine options at launch including a 1.2-litre NA petrol mill, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel mill in the detuned format, borrowed from the Seltos.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift

The second mid-life update to Maruti’s compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza facelift launch is likely to be around the corner, as images of the model have surfaced on the web, leaking details regarding all the updates. Apart from an updated fascia, the model is expected to be powered by a new petrol engine as the diesel motor will be discontinued before the BS6 norms come into effect from April 2020.

Next-gen Hyundai Creta

Hyundai is working on the second-generation Creta that is expected to make its debut next year at the 2020 Auto Expo. The model has already been unveiled for international markets and spy images suggest that the same design language will be carried over for the India-spec model. Apart from changes to the exterior, the model will also receive an updated interior and a new set of BS6 compliant engines.

New Mahindra Thar

The next-gen Thar has been spotted testing on numerous occasions, revealing a fair bit with each new spotting. We already know that the model will be redesigned ground-up and it is expected to be offered with a soft-top and hard-top option at the time of its launch. Currently, at the heart of the model is a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine that could be replaced by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor. We expect the new Thar to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo.

New Honda City

The new generation Honda City has already been unveiled for the Thailand market and is on its way to the Indian shores as we type this story. The model is expected to follow the new design philosophy that includes a single slat chrome grille, LED headlamps, wrap-around tail lights and a new interior package. Powertrain options on the model may include a new petrol engine with mild hybrid technology and a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel mill.

New Mahindra Scorpio

The fourth-generation Mahindra Scorpio is likely to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo followed by the launch later in the year. To be underpinned by an updated ladder-on-frame chassis that will also be used for the new Thar, the new Scorpio will sport a new design language outside, while the interior will feature the latest technology such as a touchscreen infotainment system, multiple drive modes, new instrument cluster and a revised steering wheel. Power could come from a BS6 158bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine with a manual transmission as well as an automatic transmission. Also on offer could be the optional four-wheel drive system.

New Mahindra XUV500

Apart from the new Thar and Scorpio, Mahindra is also working on the next-generation XUV500. To be based on a modified version of the brand’s monocoque chassis, the new XUV500 is expected to be launched by the end of next year. New exclusive details reveal that the upcoming model will be equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, flat bottom steering wheel and flush-fitting door handles as seen on the Range Rover Velar. Engine options might include a 2.0-litre diesel unit and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was introduced to the world as the Future-S concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. Following a series of spy photos and leaks, the rival to the Renault Kwid was launched in India in September this year. Based on the company’s Heartect platform, the S-Presso is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre, three cylinder petrol motor producing 68bhp and 90Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. We have driven the S-Presso, and to read our review, you can click here.