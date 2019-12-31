Please Tell Us Your City

Next-gen Mahindra Thar spied again; new instrument cluster leaked

December 31, 2019, 11:03 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- New Mahindra Thar instrument cluster features twin-pod dial with digital MID display

- The model could be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has begun testing the production version of the new-gen Thar, hinting that the debut might not be far away. A spy video shared on the web reveals the new instrument cluster of the second-gen model.

As seen in the spy image below, the Mahindra Thar will come equipped with an all-new instrument cluster that features a two-pod dial separated by a digital MID. Sitting above the latter are the tell-tale lights. The tachometer redlines at 5,000rpm, hinting that the model is powered by a diesel engine.

Mahindra New Thar Interior

Previous spy images of the next-gen Mahindra Thar revealed that the model will feature a touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls on the centre console, steering wheel mounted controls, front power window buttons sitting next to the handbrake lever and circular HVAC vents. The 4x4 transfer case has also been repositioned and now sits to the left of the gear lever, unlike the current gen model where it is positioned to the right side.

Powering the new Mahindra Thar could be a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the latter of which is seen in the spy image. Mahindra is also likely to introduce an automatic transmission and a petrol powertrain at a later stage. Once launched, the new Thar will rival the likes of the Force Gurkha.

