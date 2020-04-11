Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Nissan Kicks e-Power leaked ahead of global debut

New Nissan Kicks e-Power leaked ahead of global debut

April 11, 2020, 10:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1174 Views
Be the first to comment
New Nissan Kicks e-Power leaked ahead of global debut

Earlier this week, the Nissan Kicks facelift was spotted sans camouflage in Thailand, which partially revealed its exteriors. Now, the Kicks e-Power has been spotted completely undisguised, revealing its front end.

The Nissan Kicks facelift, along with the e-Power version, was expected to make its world debut in Thailand last month. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced Nissan to postpone the launch to a later date (mostly May). The Kicks e-Power is expected to go on sale in its home market - Japan, in June.

As is apparent from the spy shot, the Kicks facelift will feature revised fascia that brings some freshness to the SUV. It will get sleek wraparound LED headlamps and a larger V-motion grille with gloss black surrounds and chrome accents, and a revised bumper as well. The profile looks largely similar, save for the new design alloys and chrome door handles.

Under the hood, the Thai-spec Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to get a 1.2-litre HR12DE e-Power hybrid powertrain, which is already successful in Japan. For India, Nissan will continue with the 1.5-litre petrol motor, if and when the facelift comes here. While an e-Power version is still under consideration for the Indian market, Nissan could introduce a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor in the Kicks.

Image Source

  • Nissan
  • Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks e-Power
  • Kicks e-Power
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
New Nissan Kicks e-Power leaked ahead of global debut

.

  • Nissan
  • Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks e-Power
  • Kicks e-Power
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

252 Likes
154725 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

111 Likes
31670 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in