New Nissan Kicks e-Power leaked ahead of global debut

Earlier this week, the Nissan Kicks facelift was spotted sans camouflage in Thailand, which partially revealed its exteriors. Now, the Kicks e-Power has been spotted completely undisguised, revealing its front end.

The Nissan Kicks facelift, along with the e-Power version, was expected to make its world debut in Thailand last month. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has forced Nissan to postpone the launch to a later date (mostly May). The Kicks e-Power is expected to go on sale in its home market - Japan, in June.

As is apparent from the spy shot, the Kicks facelift will feature revised fascia that brings some freshness to the SUV. It will get sleek wraparound LED headlamps and a larger V-motion grille with gloss black surrounds and chrome accents, and a revised bumper as well. The profile looks largely similar, save for the new design alloys and chrome door handles.

Under the hood, the Thai-spec Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to get a 1.2-litre HR12DE e-Power hybrid powertrain, which is already successful in Japan. For India, Nissan will continue with the 1.5-litre petrol motor, if and when the facelift comes here. While an e-Power version is still under consideration for the Indian market, Nissan could introduce a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor in the Kicks.

Image Source