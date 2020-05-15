Nissan Kicks e-Power facelift launched in Thailand

- Thai-spec Nissan Kicks priced at an equivalent of Rs 21 lakh (approx.)

- Features major updates to its fascia, including new LED headlamps

- Gets Nissan’s e-Power series hybrid powertrain

Nissan has launched the all-new Kicks e-Power facelift in Thailand at an introductory price of 8,89,000 Baht (INR 21 lakh approx.). In Thailand, it is available in four trims – S, E, V and VL. This, essentially, also marks the global debut of the updated mid-size SUV.

With the facelift, the Kicks is in-tune with the latest design philosophy that Nissan offers on its other cars. The new Nissan Kicks is sleek and modern with its sharp LED headlamps and a larger iteration of the V-motion grille with piano black surrounds. It also gets new bumpers, updated alloys and a distinctive LED signature inside the taillights.

Interiors are largely similar to the pre-facelift global-spec model, but it features an updated infotainment system, an electric parking brake and colour-coded leather upholstery for the dashboard, seats and door pads.

The biggest change in the new Nissan Kicks, however, is the introduction of the e-Power series-hybrid powertrain. It employs an electric motor to transfer the power to the wheels, which sources power from a 1.57 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The system is constantly charged by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The combined system output is 127bhp and 260Nm of maximum torque.

This global-spec Nissan Kicks facelift is unlikely to make its way to India anytime soon. However, Nissan is prepping a BS6 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit for the Kicks, which will make 154bhp and 254Nm, and will be coupled to a CVT.