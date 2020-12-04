CarWale
    • 2021 Nissan Kicks to debut in USA on 8 December

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    408 Views
    -To feature Nissan’s new e-Power range-extended electric powertrain

    -Likely to launch in India next year

    Nissan is all set to introduce the Kicks facelift in the American markets on 8 December. Having launched the crossover in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia earlier this year, the United States will be the fourth country to be offered with the facelift under the company’s Nissan Next program. The new Kicks is a key model for the Japanese car maker and specific details concerning the updates will be revealed in the coming days.

    Nissan Kicks Left Front Three Quarter

    The teaser image shared on the brand’s social media page does not disclose any precise details. Since the model is already launched in other countries, we have a fair idea as to the appearance of the upcoming model. The Kicks facelift will wear a new face with a massive V-shaped grille surrounded by chrome borders, slim LED headlights and vertically placed housings for the fog lights. On the side are plastic claddings for the bulged wheel arches and a blacked-out C-pillar for the floating roof effect. On the back are the boomerang-shaped tail lamps, black cladding carried over from the side and tweaked bumpers giving the car an overall refreshed look.

    Nissan Kicks Dashboard

    Not much is known about the new interiors of the facelift model, but going by the internationally launched versions, we expect it to get a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, dual-tone color for the dashboard and door pads, updated infotainment system and electric parking brake.

    Nissan Kicks Right Rear Three Quarter

    The highlight of the new Kicks will be the introduction of the e-Power series-hybrid powertrain. The proven 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will source the power for a 1.57 kWh battery positioned under the front seats. The main powerplant will be an electric motor with 95 kWh battery putting out 127 bhp and 260Nm of torque. There is no official word on the new Kicks arrival to India soon. But, looking at the car maker’s streak of new car launches around the world, Nissan might just bring the Kicks facelift to our soil sometime next year.

    Nissan Kicks Image
    Nissan Kicks
    ₹ 9.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
