    2,569 units of Mahindra Thar delivered in November 2020

    2,569 units of Mahindra Thar delivered in November 2020

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,569 units of Mahindra Thar delivered in November 2020

    -  Accumulates over 20,000 bookings 

    - Deliveries commenced in November 2020

    - To ramp up production from 2,000 units to 3,000 units per month from January 2021

    Mahindra Thar recently launched the all-new Thar in India. The company has accumulated over 20,000 bookings for the vehicle, with a waiting period stretching between five to seven months. Deliveries for the rugged off-road SUV commenced from 1 November with the delivery of the first unit to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. In the first month, Mahindra has delivered 2,569 units of the Thar. 

    Due to heavy demand, Mahindra has stopped accepting bookings for the AX Std and the AX variants till May 2020. It is believed that the Indian utility vehicle manufacturer will ramp up the production from 2,000 units per month to 3,000 units per month from January 2021. The vehicle is available in six colour options - rocky beige, aquamarine, mystic copper, red rage, napoli black, and galaxy grey. For more details on the new Mahindra Thar, click here. 

    Mechanically, the Mahindra Thar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine produces 150bhp at 5,000rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,250-3,000rpm. The automatic option produces 320Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,000rpm. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter options. The diesel version gets a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine that generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter option. A four-wheel-drive system with high and low reduction gear is standard across all variants in both petrol and diesel guise.

