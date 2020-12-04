CarWale
    2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon debuts with a Hemi V8

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    222 Views
    -         The most capable and powerful Wrangler yet

    -         6.4-litre V8 makes 470bhp and 637Nm

    After a single teaser image back in July, Jeep has officially revealed the new Wrangler Rubicon 392. Powered by the iconic 6.4-litre of pure American muscle, a V8 returns to the Wrangler engine bay after almost 40 years. So this Rubicon Wrangler is for those who want to get to an off-road terrain as quickly as they can.

    Claimed to be the most-capable, the most-powerful and the quickest Wrangler, the Hemi 6.4-litre V8 puts out 470bhp of power, 20bhp more than the Concept displayed five months back. The twisting force of 637Nm is channelled through crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission via Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case. Jeep claims the Wrangler Rubicon 392 can rocket from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds and it can rip a quarter-mile in 13 seconds flat.

    Once out in the wilderness, the Trail Rated Wrangler Rubicon 392 meshes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, and a 3.73 final drive ratio. The transmission has a lockup control, while the suspension is available with factory-fitted two-inch lift, and standard 33-inch tyres wrapped around 17-inch bead-lock-capable wheels. 

    The result is the most capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 250mm of ground clearance, improved suspension articulation and approach/breakover/departure angles of 44.5/22.6/37.5 degrees. What’s more, the water wading capacity is claimed at 825mm.

    Other hardware upgrades include something called Hydro-Guide air intake system with three-level ducting to allow 56litres of air per minute feeding the V8 through the large bonnet scoop. There’s active dual-mode exhaust with quad-tips for a better soundtrack. A first for Wrangler is paddle-shifter controlling fully-electronic automatic transmission featuring on-the-fly shift-map changing. The gear ratios along with a sophisticated transfer case are designed to do the best of both worlds – crawling over rough terrain and blast through the interstate at questionable speeds.

    Making the Rubicon stand out from the ordinary Wrangler is a tell-tale 392 badge on the front fender, wider stance with trapezoidal wheel arches, and an increased ride height. There are many more badges and decals all around to let the bystanders know this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Wrangler. On the inside, it isn’t a primitive 4x4 either as its offered with all the bells-and-whistles Jeep has on offer. Moreover, there is a host of customisation scope at the Mopar store.

    The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 will go on sale in North America by the first quarter of 2021. It will then move on to different markets across the globe, but Indian debut is unlikely.

