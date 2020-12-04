Mini Electric John Cooper Works coming soon as an electric hot hatch

- Expected to get a bump in output

- Stylish JCW body kit will be added as well

Last year, Mini took the wraps off their first-ever pure electric model. With the SE suffix, the Electric Mini took everything the British carmaker stands for, and simply electrified it. Now, there’s a souped-up JCW edition of the electric Mini on its way. Without revealing any details whatsoever, Mini has teased a production-ready prototype under its psychedelic wrap doing rounds of the Nurburgring race track.

The standard Mini Electric is powered by a 181bhp electric motor mounted on the front axle which has a twisting force of 270Nm. Its 0-100kmph time is 7.3 seconds and the top speed is limited to 150kmph. The 32.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack claims to have a range of 235 to 270 kilometres. Once the JCW team has worked their magic on it, these figures are expected to rise significantly. We could predict anything between 250-400 horsepower from a larger battery pack and a much ridiculous 0-100kmph time.

In terms of aesthetics, the prototype fails to hide its massive JCW spoiler at the back and the gaping air-intake on the lower bumper upfront. There’re upsized wheels as well with substantially larger brake callipers behind it. The only downside – the Mini Electric JCW will miss out on the iconic pops and bangs from the sports exhaust. Even the rear bumper looks rather sad in comparison to an old JCW model.

Mini has given out no more useful information about the Electric JCW. So, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for all the specs, numbers, and market launch details of this electric hot hatch.