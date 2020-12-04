Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh on Hyundai Elantra, Aura, and Grand i10 Nios in December 2020

A few Hyundai dealerships in India are offering huge discounts on select models this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

The Hyundai Elantra is available with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The petrol variants of the sedan get an additional cash discount of Rs 40,000. The Aura is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The turbo-petrol variants of the compact sedan receive an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios include a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The turbo-petrol variants of the model can be availed of with an additional cash discount of Rs 30,000. The Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Era variant of the Hyundai Santro is offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. All other variants of the hatchback can be availed with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the new Hyundai i20, Creta, Venue, Verna, Tucson, and the Kona EV.