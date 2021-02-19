New-gen 2021 Nissan Qashqai breaks cover

- Part of Nissan’s biggest model offensive ever

- Redesigned exterior is bigger than before along with newer interiors

Nissan Qashqai is one of the highest-selling models in the Japanese carmaker’s line-up having found three million takers in Europe alone. It’s been updated for third-generation under Nissan’s new model offensive and has grown bigger, more modern and technologically advanced than before.

In terms of styling, the 2021 Qashqai remains instantly recognisable despite being 35mm longer, 32mm wider, and standing 25mm with a wheelbase that’s grown by 20mm. It now moves to The Alliance’s new CMF-C platform helping it with weight-saving (it’s lighter by 60kg) and an increased stiffness by 41 per cent.

There’s a split-LED headlamp which is sleeker yet maintains its older model's characteristics. Upfront, the V-Motion grille is much more modern as well. In profile, there’s a sharp crease running along as a shoulder line with a floating C-pillar. What’s more, there are also massive 20-inch alloy wheels on option. At the back, there’s a resemblance to the Magnite although the taillights are sleeker with the compact rear screen. On the flip side, the bumpers are too simple compared to the rest of the design.

On the inside, the thoroughly modern cabin has an all-digital driver’s display, a floating touchscreen and an aesthetic-looking centre console. There are new-age features including Wi-Fi connection, NissanConnect, 10.8-inch heads-up display, home-to-car connectivity compatible with Google Assist and Amazon Alexa to name a few.

In terms of powertrain, the new Qashqai will now get a 1.3-litre DiG-T turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune – 138bhp and 156bhp – paired with a 12V mild-hybrid system with 270Nm of max torque. With either six-speed manual or Nissan’s X-tronic CVT, the Qashqai will also be available with 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also benefit from brake energy regeneration that will be stored in Lithium-ion battery pack. The 4WD model also gets five driving modes - standard, eco, sport, snow and off-road.

A proper e-Power model will also be available under Nissan’s electrification push. It will be powered by a 154bhp petrol engine with a power generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan Leaf. Under e-Power, the ICE will only generate electricity while the motors will drive the wheels. It will also be offered with Nissan’s unique ‘e-pedal’ setup. Lastly, there’s autonomous hardware on offer too from the newest generation of ProPilot.

Sale of the 2021 Nissan Qashqai in the European and American markets should commence later this year.