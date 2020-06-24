New Nissan Kicks to be available in Japan from June 30

Nissan has officially premiered the facelift version of Kicks SUV in Japan. This SUV now comes with an electric option, advanced driver assistance technology and will go on sale at the end of this month.

This 2021 Nissan Kicks is equipped with e-Power, which is the carmaker's electrified powertrain. This e-Power technology employs a fully electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The power from a high-output battery is delivered to the e-Power compact powertrain. The latter comprises of a gasoline engine, an inverter, power generator and a motor.

In terms of appearance and features, this Kicks Facelift still gets a sharp double V-motion grille in the front. Other highlights include futuristic LED headlamps, Nissan’s distinctive floating-roof design, Zero Gravity seats and a 423litre boot. This time, customers even have the option of choosing from 13 colour variations that include four two-tone options as well.

This new Nissan Kicks e-Power had earlier made its world premiere in Thailand. There's no official word about its availability or a launch plan for the Indian market as of yet. But its launch in Japan marks a big milestone for the carmaker in expanding its electrified vehicle line-up.