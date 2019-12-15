Please Tell Us Your City

  • Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Rose with million stitches breaks cover

Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Rose with million stitches breaks cover

December 15, 2019, 09:15 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
A new Rolls-Royce Phantom, commissioned by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur with a passion for flowers, has been unveiled. The patron, with a wife and two of four children named after flowers, placed an order for a Phantom that features a vision of flowers, created with a million embroidered stitches.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Exterior

The Rose Garden at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, served as the primary point of inspiration for Ieuan Hatherall, a bespoke designer at Rolls-Royce. This Rose Garden is the only place in the world that the Phantom Rose is grown and bred exclusively for Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Interior

At the request of the patron, a new exterior colour was introduced in the form of Peacock and Adonis Blue butterflies. The patron’s family also played a creative role; with his wife designing the umbrellas while his daughter defined the exterior hue of this Phantom. The Peacock Blue exterior of the Rose Phantom is contrasted with a Charles Blue twinned-coachline that resembles the stem of a rose, combining to introduce the rose motif, an indication of both the colours and the treatment within. The wheel design features a twinned pinstripe, also in Charles Blue.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Exterior

Inside, the bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom Rose features an asymmetrical design from bud to full bloom and grows across the roof lining, from the rear of the car towards the front. Also on offer is the company’s signature starlight headliner that illuminates the scene as the roses are strewn with individually placed fibre-optic lights. In the rear compartment, the soft calf rest cushion in the seats adopt the inverted colour-way of the exterior as the Charles Blue leather is accented with Peacock Blue piping while stems of embroidered roses climb through the glass fronted fascia.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Interior

Torsten Muller Otvos, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “The Rose Phantom is a stunning iteration of a contemporary Rolls-Royce. Our extraordinary craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce have achieved, with this car, something which can only be described as sublime. The work of our Bespoke Collective is the best in the world. When I look at creations like this car, it is with a sense of pride that I know that these skills could not be replicated anywhere else in the world. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest Rolls-Royce Phantoms of its generation.”

