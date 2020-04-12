Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota Glanza achieves the 25,000 units sold milestone

April 12, 2020, 07:05 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
- Toyota Glanza sales cross the 25,000-unit mark

- Carmaker sold 2,104 units in March 2020

- Monthly numbers steady for the petrol-only model

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sold 2,104 units of the Glanza in March 2020. This takes the overall sales figures of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza to 25,002 units.

This milestone of 25,000 units sold hs been achieved by the Toyota Glanza in about 10 months since it was first launched. This is a re-badged Baleno manufactured by Maruti Suzuki at its Gujarat plant for TKM. The Glanza comes only with a petrol engine as it shares its powertrain with its Maruti sibling. Yet, customers can choose between a manual or a CVT automatic version in two trims - G and V.

It was in 2017, when Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership resulted in Maruti Suzuki sharing the Baleno for a cross-badged Toyota Glanza. The Baleno has been one of the best-sellers since its launch in October 2015 and now Toyota is also reaping benefits out of it. As you might know these cross-badged cars are basically the same vehicles save for some minimal design changes. The cross-badging strategy clearly has worked in favour of Toyota with the sales numbers of the Glanza increasing.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
