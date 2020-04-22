Maruti Suzuki starts donating triple-ply masks to Haryana Government

- Hands over first batch of masks to Gurugram Administration

- JV partner Krishna Maruti produces these masks

- More masks to be produced as part of a CSR initiative

Maruti Suzuki, along with its JV partner Krishna Maruti, has handed over the first batch of two lakh triple-ply face masks to the Gurugram Administration. All of these masks will be used by the different personnel including healthcare, police and the administration staff of the Haryana state government to protect themselves against the Coronavirus.

The carmaker's seat manufacturing joint venture with Krishna Maruti has played a key role in the production of these masks. It also helped in its certification from SITRA lab, Coimbatore. And only post this certification, the mass production started at 50,000 units per day. Entire production work is done with social distancing norms and precautionary measures.

The Haryana and Central Government had requested Maruti Suzuki earlier if it could use its production infrastructure in developing and producing protective face masks in large numbers in the fight against COVID-19. The brand committed to support the Government to produce this protection gear even though the test specifications and process technology were not known.

Yet, engineers of Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group put in extensive efforts to produce these masks. The management team constantly monitored the production and was supported by the Department of Textiles, Government of India. Even a few days of mass production was undertaken to gain confidence in the manufacturing set-up before actually handing over these masks. It’s good to see Maruti Suzuki continues to help the government in all ways possible to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.