Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki starts donating triple-ply masks to Haryana Government

Maruti Suzuki starts donating triple-ply masks to Haryana Government

April 22, 2020, 05:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
440 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki starts donating triple-ply masks to Haryana Government

- Hands over first batch of masks to Gurugram Administration

- JV partner Krishna Maruti produces these masks 

- More masks to be produced as part of a CSR initiative

Maruti Suzuki, along with its JV partner Krishna Maruti, has handed over the first batch of two lakh triple-ply face masks to the Gurugram Administration. All of these masks will be used by the different personnel including healthcare, police and the administration staff of the Haryana state government to protect themselves against the Coronavirus.

The carmaker's seat manufacturing joint venture with Krishna Maruti has played a key role in the production of these masks. It also helped in its certification from SITRA lab, Coimbatore. And only post this certification, the mass production started at 50,000 units per day. Entire production work is done with social distancing norms and precautionary measures.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

The Haryana and Central Government had requested Maruti Suzuki earlier if it could use its production infrastructure in developing and producing protective face masks in large numbers in the fight against COVID-19. The brand committed to support the Government to produce this protection gear even though the test specifications and process technology were not known.

Yet, engineers of Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group put in extensive efforts to produce these masks. The management team constantly monitored the production and was supported by the Department of Textiles, Government of India. Even a few days of mass production was undertaken to gain confidence in the manufacturing set-up before actually handing over these masks. It’s good to see Maruti Suzuki continues to help the government in all ways possible to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Alto
  • Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Alto
  • Ignis
  • DZire
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • S-Presso
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.45 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.12 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.29 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.75 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.83 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Looks Are Often Deceptive

Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Presso as a quirky ...

470 Likes
67492 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

242 Likes
195172 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in