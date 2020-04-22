Please Tell Us Your City

  • Coronavirus pandemic: Kerala government implements odd-even scheme

Coronavirus pandemic: Kerala government implements odd-even scheme

April 22, 2020, 12:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: Kerala government implements odd-even scheme

- The odd-even scheme will exclude women travelling solo or with dependents

- 40% drop in vehicular traffic is expected as a part of the scheme

The government of Kerala has implemented the odd-even scheme in certain regions based on the classification of zones due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The state has been divided into four zones including Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green.

The odd-even scheme in Kerala will be applicable to private vehicles and vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted to ply on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while even numbered vehicles will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to function on Sunday.

Vehicles exempted under the list include women travelling solo or with dependents and vehicles coming under the essential service category. According to the guidelines, only two passengers excluding the driver will be permitted in a car while only a single person will be permitted to travel on a two-wheeler. The latter is an exclusion if the pillion is a family member. The government expects to witness a drop of 40% vehicular traffic due to the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the region.

