Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra offers free emergency cab services in more cities

Mahindra Logistics (MLL), a part of the Mahindra Group, had recently started offering Alyte cab services without any charge in select cities. This free emergency service is now being offered to some individuals in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata as well.

Mahindra Alyte is an enterprise mobility business that has a discreet fleet to offer cab rides. In these challenging times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the service is now being offered free of cost primarily to expecting mothers, senior citizens and even physically-challenged individuals. This will ensure a secure transport for them to source essentials, medicines or even visit a bank or a post office. These services will also be provided to doctors, healthcare professionals, nurses and all those involved in providing emergency essential services.

All cars being used for this service meet all standards of sanitisation, hygiene and safety. It should be noted that Alyte is a non-medical emergency service being offered only for emergency transportation services barring all medical emergencies. Only needy citizens who are in distress or struggling to get essentials should avail these services. Mahindra plans to keep Alyte operations on 24x7 to support the fight against COVID-19.