New Pirelli tyre adapts to driving conditions

Pirelli’s latest generation Cinturato P7 tyres boasts a significant jump in technology. According to company claims, the tyre can adapt to different temperatures and driving conditions.

While primarily being a summer tyre, the previous generation P7 was not suited for lower temperatures. However in the new tyre, changes to the compound allow the new Cinturato P7 to work in a wider variety of temperatures. According to Pirelli, the new tyre is enriched with silica and specific resins that help to increase grip and enhance the function of the tire's polymers and these materials change their characteristics according to the ambient temperature, maintaining a consistent level of grip.

Designed for luxury cars, the new Cinturato P7 was also designed with reduced road noise and better bump absorption characteristics in mind, according to Pirelli. The company said it also prioritized low rolling resistance, for better fuel economy. The new Cinturato P7 is already homologated by automakers for use in 23 specific vehicle applications, on top of the 100 homologations of its predecessor. The tire is available in run-flat form, and with Pirelli's Seal Inside feature, too.

Pirelli's new P7 tires are scheduled to launch soon and we just might get them for the Indian market too.