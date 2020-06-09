Please Tell Us Your City

  Bentley Bentayga facelift continues testing

Bentley Bentayga facelift continues testing

June 09, 2020, 06:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Bentley Bentayga facelift continues testing

- Bentley Bentayga facelift will receive updates to the front and rear design

- The model is expected to debut later this year

The Bentley Bentayga facelift has been spotted testing once again, ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. New spy images offer a look at the changes the 2020 Bentayga could receive.

Up-front, the Bentley Bentayga facelift receives a revised bumper and new fog lamp clusters. A reworked bonnet shut line, headlamps and grille could also be in the works, though it remains unconfirmed at the moment. At the rear, the model is expected to feature reworked bumper and taillights.

Bentley Bentayga Exterior

Details regarding the changes to the interior of the Bentley Bentayga facelift are scarce although it might be limited to a few minor updates. Powertrain options on the model are likely to remain unchanged, and could include the same V8 petrol and diesel engine as well as a V6 petrol motor.

Bentley Bentayga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.17 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 4.35 Crore onwards

