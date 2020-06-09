Tata car discounts in India in June 2020

- Benefits on Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier

Popular Indian car manufacturer, Tata Motors is one of the many car manufacturers in the country to resume operations in May after temporarily stopping business in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown. In an effort to revive car sales in June, Tata Motors has announced lucrative benefits across models like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the Harrier. The below mentioned offers are likely to vary in every state and from dealer to dealer. The discounts are also likely to be applicable on select model variants. Hence, potential Tata car customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The entry-level hatchback from Tata Motors, the Tiago attracts benefits of up to Rs 28,000. This includes cash benefit of Rs 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 3,000. The Tigor attracts a total benefit of Rs 45,000. This includes cash benefit of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 5,000.

In the SUV segment, the Nexon attracts a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The feature loaded Harrier SUV attracts total benefits of up to Rs 45,000. This includes exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and corporate discount of Rs 15,000.