Bentley Bentayga facelift production begins

- Production of the Bentley Bentayga facelift has commenced at the Crewe plant in UK

- Deliveries of the model are set to begin soon in Europe

Bentley Motors has commenced production of the recently unveiled Bentayga facelift at the company’s factory located in Crewe, UK. Deliveries of the model in Europe will begin soon. This follows a review of the social distancing measures in place that now allows production output to increase from 50% to 100%.

As the ramp-up begins, the Bentley Bentayga facelift witnesses over 100 colleagues working on the socially-distanced production line as the car progresses through 43 stages of manufacturing. This transformation of the build process is claimed to allow greater lean manufacturing principles to be adopted. Over 1,500 manufacturing colleagues have undertaken education programmes in lean principles, maximising value while reducing waste in manufacture. Changes include improved ergonomics, safer processes and reduced walking and waiting times due to repositioning and movement of parts.

Coming to the model, the Bentley Bentyga facelift was unveiled earlier this month. The model features a redesigned exterior and revamped interiors, and is offered only with a V8 engine to begin with. You can read all about the model here.

Commenting on the occasion, Peter Bosch, Member of the Board for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors, said, “The new Bentayga is a celebration of all that we can do in Crewe and is a testament to the skill, passion and dedication of all of our colleagues who produce cars unmatched by any other car factory in the world. To deliver a sector-defining car that meets our own and customers incredibly high standards and expectations is a significant achievement, particularly at this early stage of production. In the lead up to manufacture commencing we reviewed each individual process to ensure its efficiency and effectiveness, implementing industry-leading lean techniques with social distancing measures included. What we are seeing at the start of production is a car that is significantly revised, both inside and out, and yet reaching record quality in manufacturing levels across the industry. Raising the bar again as the sector-defining luxury SUV.”