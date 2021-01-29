Bentley Bentayga LWB continues testing ahead of debut

- Bentley Bentayga LWB is expected to arrive later this year

- The model could be offered with a range of powertrains

Bentley has been working on the Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant of the Bentayga SUV for a while now with test-mules of the model being caught on camera a few months ago. Now, a new set of spy images give us a fresh look at what is in store with the new version of this Bentayga, which could arrive later this year.

As seen in the spy image, the Bentley Bentayga LWB has longer doors and a bigger wheelbase than the regular Bentayga, with the latter sitting at 2,995mm. If the Mulsanne EWB is anything to go by, we can expect additional space to the tune of 250mm. This will result in more legroom for the second-row occupants. Bentley could offer the Bentayga LWB exclusively in the four-seat guise and is likely to include powered leg-rests too.

Engine options on the Bentley Bentayga LWB remain unknown at the moment although it can be safe to assume that the model might be offered with the same range of powertrains in the standard model, which currently includes a 4.0-litre V8 motor, 6.0-litre W12 motor and a plug-in hybrid motor too.