2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift revealed

- New Bentley Bentayga facelift features redesigned exteriors, revamped interiors

- The model will be initially offered only with a V8 engine

Bentley has pulled the covers off the 2020 Bentayga facelift. The model was spotted testing on numerous occasions and the company had even released a teaser video last week, sharing a few feature highlights of the mid-life update for the SUV.

Up-front, the Bentley Bentayga facelift features a reworked bumper, more upright matrix grille, oval shaped headlamps with cut crystal glassware and 22 washer jets in each arm. The side profile receives a set of new 22-inch alloy wheels while the rear receives comprehensive updates in the form of new tail gate, bumper mounted number plate holder and new tail lights inspired from the Continental GT. The tail pipes also resemble the design of the tail lights.

Inside, the 2020 Bentley Bentayga now comes equipped with a host of new elements including the steering wheel, seats, door trims and a fully digital instrument console. Customers opting for the five-seat variant will also receive ventilated seats as standard. Also on offer is a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C ports, wireless charging.

Under the hood, the 2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift will continue to be offered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. These figures will enable the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. The plug-in hybrid and W12 Speed variants will debut later this year.