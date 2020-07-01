Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift revealed

2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift revealed

July 01, 2020, 04:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1520 Views
Write a comment
2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift revealed

- New Bentley Bentayga facelift features redesigned exteriors, revamped interiors

- The model will be initially offered only with a V8 engine 

Bentley has pulled the covers off the 2020 Bentayga facelift. The model was spotted testing on numerous occasions and the company had even released a teaser video last week, sharing a few feature highlights of the mid-life update for the SUV.

Bentley Bentayga Right Rear Three Quarter

Up-front, the Bentley Bentayga facelift features a reworked bumper, more upright matrix grille, oval shaped headlamps with cut crystal glassware and 22 washer jets in each arm. The side profile receives a set of new 22-inch alloy wheels while the rear receives comprehensive updates in the form of new tail gate, bumper mounted number plate holder and new tail lights inspired from the Continental GT. The tail pipes also resemble the design of the tail lights.

Bentley Bentayga Dashboard

Inside, the 2020 Bentley Bentayga now comes equipped with a host of new elements including the steering wheel, seats, door trims and a fully digital instrument console. Customers opting for the five-seat variant will also receive ventilated seats as standard. Also on offer is a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB Type-C ports, wireless charging.

Bentley Bentayga Left Front Three Quarter

Under the hood, the 2020 Bentley Bentayga facelift will continue to be offered with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 542bhp and 770Nm of torque. These figures will enable the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.5 seconds. The plug-in hybrid and W12 Speed variants will debut later this year.

  • Bentley
  • Bentayga
  • Bentley Bentayga
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Bentley Bentayga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 4.17 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 4.35 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

694 Likes
113706 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

2nd Jul 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in