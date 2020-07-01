Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Tata Motors overtake Mahindra & Kia to become third largest carmaker in June

Tata Motors overtake Mahindra & Kia to become third largest carmaker in June

July 01, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
5535 Views
Write a comment
Tata Motors overtake Mahindra & Kia to become third largest carmaker in June

- Tata Motors dispatched 11,419 units in June

- Mahindra and Kia Motors registered 8,075 and 7,000 units, respectively

As the government eased the nationwide lockdown, passenger vehicle sales have gained momentum in the country. And this has worked for Tata Motors, as the homegrown brand has overtaken Mahindra and Kia Motors to become the third largest carmaker in June 2020.

With the government pushing for local goods amidst the border stand-off with China, Tata Motors has gained hugely with its 'Vocal for Local' marketing campaign. Tata Motors dispatched 11,419 units of its cars in June 2020, as against 13,351 units sold during the same month last year. It's de-growth of -14 per cent is the lowest in the domestic market.

In comparison, Mahindra sold 8,075 units of its cars in June, while Kia Motors clocked 7,000 units last month. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki has continued its dominance with sales of 51,274 units in June, whereas Hyundai Motors India emerged as the second highest selling carmaker with 21,320 dispatches.

Tata Altroz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.55 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 5.88 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.35 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.37 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.08 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 6.22 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.94 Lakh onwards

